Sindhu focussed on perfecting her skills to bag third Olympic medal

"Going into the third Olympics, I need to be smarter. I have a lot of experience on my side and I need to be much more smarter and I hope I can change the colour, and of course, get another medal for the country." Sindhu is currently training at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule in Saarbrucken, Germany after her proposal was cleared by the sports ministry. She will be heading to Paris directly from there when the Games begin on July 26.