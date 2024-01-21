Sometimes losing is better than winning always: Satwik after Super 750 defeat

"I feel like there is much more in our tank and we can play an all-around game. Today, that was a minus thing. We could have used the full court and we could have moved them, then things could have been different. The biggest positive thing is mentally we are there and physically can be much better. We get tired because we both love to play attacking badminton and that's why we get tired and get injuries easily," said Satwik.

Chirag said defending the Thomas Cup title in May will be one of the biggest targets this year.

"We want to do well at the Asian Team Championships but our main goal would be to do well at the Thomas Cup. We are the defending champions there. And we want to be on the podium, but hopefully retain, retain our title," he explained.

While the Indian duo decided to pull out of next week's Indonesia Masters Super 500, Satwik said the target for them remains to make the podium in the tournaments that they compete in.