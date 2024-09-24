South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu's consulting coach

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu will have South Korean great Lee Hyun Il as her consulting coach on interim basis as she bolstered her coaching team ahead of her anticipated return to action next month.

The move came after the recent appointment of Anup Sridhar as Sindhu's interim coach. The duo will be in Sindhu's coaching team till December 2024. A decision on a permanent coaching team is expected by that time.

Sindhu is expected to return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open, both in October.