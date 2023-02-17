BCCI selector Chetan Sharma resigns amid controversy

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns amid controversy

This comes days after Sharma was caught in a controversy after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 10:53 ist
Chetan Sharma. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma on Friday resigned from his post, according to ANI.

He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the latter accepted it.

This comes days after Sharma was caught in a controversy after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by a TV channel.

Also Read — Spilling beans: BCCI chief selector in sting controversy

Sharma, who was recently reinstated by the BCCI after being removed following India's showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during the sting conducted by Zee News.

Sharma had alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

The former India pace bowler also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between him and the team management over Bumrah's return from a stress fracture for the T20I series against Australia in September.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chetan Sharma
Sports News
BCCI

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 