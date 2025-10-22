BCCI invites bids for Women's Premier League official partner rights

<p>Mumbai: The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Tuesday invited quotations from reputed entities to acquire the 'Official Partner Rights' for the Women's Premier League through a tender process.</p>.<p>The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.</p>.<p>"The RFQ will be made available on receipt of a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia stated in a release.</p>.<p>The process has been set with specific timelines with the deadline to purchase the RFQ is November 12.</p>.<p>Clarifications can be sought up to November 14, and the final submission of proposal documents is scheduled for November 21.</p>.<p>Interested parties are required to email payment details to rfq@bcci.tv as per the procedure outlined in the RFQ.</p>.<p>The BCCI stated that only quotations for product categories not listed as 'Blocked' or 'Prohibited' in the RFQ will be eligible.</p>.<p>"Any quotation for a Blocked Product Category or Prohibited Product Category is ineligible, and will be treated as non-compliant. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quotation," it added. </p>