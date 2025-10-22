Menu
BCCI invites bids for Women's Premier League official partner rights

The BCCI said the Request for Quotations (RFQ) provides detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 07:23 IST
Published 22 October 2025, 07:23 IST
Cricket newsCricketWPLBCCI

