Bend it like Beckham? How about bending it with Beckham

  • Apr 23 2020, 09:36 ist
  Apr 23 2020

David Beckham, part owner of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners' box.

The auction is part of the league's participation in the All In Challenge, which raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Other MLS-related auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume.

MLS suspended the season on March 12.

David Beckham
FOOTBALL
United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
