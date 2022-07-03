Bumrah eclipses Lara as Broad suffers again

Bumrah eclipses Lara as Broad suffers again

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah boorishly swung at five legal deliveries in the 84th over on the second day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston

Roshan Thyagarajan
Roshan Thyagarajan, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2022, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 02:45 ist
Jasprit Bumrah hits Stuart Broad for a six on the second day of the fifth Test at Edgbaston. Credit: Reuters

What started with a quasi-controlled pull and chuckle ended with a scamper and a hearty laugh. In between, an impossible record was broken by an improbable candidate.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah boorishly swung at five legal deliveries in the 84th over on the second day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Bumrah picked up 29 runs, and the over consisted of six extras (five wides and a no-ball) too. In all, the tally was 35 runs.

The earlier record was held by Brian Lara, who had scored 28 runs including four fours and two sixes off South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson in 2003-04.

On Saturday, the bowler on the receiving end of this discomfiture was none other than Stuart Broad.

The last time the English pacer wore his face with such lonely repugnance was when Yuvraj Singh struck him for six sixes during the 2007 World Cup in South Africa. But this would have hurt more for he was bowling to a number ten, and save for a couple of hits, Bumrah barely got a clean strike in the over.

India, who were already at 377 for 9 after Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics and Ravindra Jadeja’s admirable maturation, got to 412 after that one over and eventually settled on 416 all out.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jasprit Bumrah
Sports News
Cricket
Test cricket

What's Brewing

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

 