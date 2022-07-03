Bumrah eclipses Lara as Broad suffers again

What started with a quasi-controlled pull and chuckle ended with a scamper and a hearty laugh. In between, an impossible record was broken by an improbable candidate.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah boorishly swung at five legal deliveries in the 84th over on the second day of the fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Bumrah picked up 29 runs, and the over consisted of six extras (five wides and a no-ball) too. In all, the tally was 35 runs.

The earlier record was held by Brian Lara, who had scored 28 runs including four fours and two sixes off South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson in 2003-04.

On Saturday, the bowler on the receiving end of this discomfiture was none other than Stuart Broad.

The last time the English pacer wore his face with such lonely repugnance was when Yuvraj Singh struck him for six sixes during the 2007 World Cup in South Africa. But this would have hurt more for he was bowling to a number ten, and save for a couple of hits, Bumrah barely got a clean strike in the over.

India, who were already at 377 for 9 after Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics and Ravindra Jadeja’s admirable maturation, got to 412 after that one over and eventually settled on 416 all out.