China win Uber Cup with 3-1 over Japan

Japan fought all the way, missing some key players, but China was superior across the four contested matches on Saturday

AP
AP, Aarhus,
  • Oct 17 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 10:47 ist
Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan (R). Credit: AFP File Photo

China beat defending champions in the Uber Cup final with a 3-1 victory.

This is the 15th time China has won the competition. The match pivoted on the longest match in the Uber Cup history when Chen Qing Chan/Jia Yi Fan won their doubles match.

In the second doubles match, China sealed the victory, having to save four-game points to take the trophy, with the third singles match not needing to be contested.

