China win Uber Cup with 3-1 over Japan

China beat defending champions in the Uber Cup final with a 3-1 victory.

Japan fought all the way, missing some key players, but China was superior across the four contested matches on Saturday.

This is the 15th time China has won the competition. The match pivoted on the longest match in the Uber Cup history when Chen Qing Chan/Jia Yi Fan won their doubles match.

In the second doubles match, China sealed the victory, having to save four-game points to take the trophy, with the third singles match not needing to be contested.

