Cricket-De Kock provides calming influence for in-form South Africa

"He has a determination about him that I haven't seen in a very long time," said Rassie van der Dussen, who also scored a century and put on 200 for the second wicket with De Kock against New Zealand.

"He's ploughing back into the team in all aspects, in the bowling meetings, in the batting meetings, being one of our senior guys.

"The guys really feed off him. He's one of my favourites to bat with. He really guided me through my innings.

"At times I was under pressure and I was asking him about a few options and just to sort of soundboard with him out in the middle. He's such a cool and calm guy out there, thinks so clearly."

South Africa have won six of their seven pool matches so far, with only a shock loss to Netherlands blotting their copybook. Van der Dussen says it is heartening for the team how many players are contributing to that success.