<p>New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening match of the five-match T20 series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.</p><p>The T20 series marks the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after some well-earned rest during the ODI series.</p><p>New Zealand, in the past one year, has achieved many firsts, including a Test series whitewash and a first ever bilateral ODI series win in India.</p>.<p>But when it comes to T20Is, India under Suryakumar have been a different beast having won 18 out of 25 games, largely due to Abhishek Sharma's blazing starts and Varun Chakravarthy's bamboozling performances in middle overs of opposition innings.</p><p>The Kiwis have handed Kristian Clarke a debut. He will be part of the pace battery, also featuring Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.</p><p>For India, Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are missing out.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy</p><p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.</p>