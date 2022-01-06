4th Ashes Test: Australia at 321/6 at Tea on Day 2

4th Ashes Test: Khawaja's century takes Australia to 321/6 at Tea on Day 2

Australia, who were 209 for 3 at lunch, added 112 runs and lost three wickets in the second session on Day 2

IANS
IANS, Sydney,
  • Jan 06 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 13:01 ist
Australia's Usman Khawaja acknowledges applauds from the spectators as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day two of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: AFP Photo

Left-handed batter Usman Khawaja smashed his ninth Test century (102 not out) and took Australia to 321/6 at Tea against England on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, here on Thursday.

Australia, who were 209 for 3 at lunch, added 112 runs and lost three wickets in the second session on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Resuming the second session, English bowlers who looked flat in the first session, were lively after Lunch, led by top class Stuart Broad. He troubled Steve Smith 3-4 times in the sixth over after the break before having him caught-behind for 67, breaking the 115-run stand.

The pacer then forced an under-pressure Cameron Green (5) to nick off too who opted to lunge and defend against Broad's seam bowling.

However, it was an outstanding knock from Khawaja which kept the momentum going for Australia. The batter weathered through the tough phases to settle into the innings and has looked the most comfortable and composed.

With the good partnership going on between Khawaja and Alex Carey, England skipper Root brought himself into the attack. He struck immediately, putting an end to Carey's innings in the middle with Jonny Bairstow taking a splendid catch behind midwicket.

Pat Cummins took 22 balls to get off the mark but struck back-to-back fours against Malan to push forward Australia's total. Khawaja got to his century in the final over before Tea, having added 36 runs with Cummins in 51 balls for the seventh wicket.

Brief scores: Australia 321/6 (Usman Khawaja 102 not out, Steve Smith 67; Stuart Broad 3-60) vs England.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
England
Ashes
Cricket
Sports News
Sydney

What's Brewing

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 