<p>India beat Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20 at Carrara (Gold Coast) to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.</p><p>Put into bat, India scored a respectable 167 for eight with skipper Shubman Gill top scoring with 46. </p><p>Abhishek Sharma (28), Shivam Dube (22) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20) also made useful contributions.</p>.4th T20 : Australia restrict India to 167/8.<p>In reply, Australia were rolled out for 119 in 18.2 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with a 24-ball 30.</p><p>For India, Washington Sundar (3/3) snapped three wickets, Axar Patel (2/20) and Shivam Dube (2/20) claimed two each, while Varun Chakaravarthy (1/26) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/27) accounted for one each.</p>.4th T20: Australia put India into bat at Gold Coast .<p>Earlier, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field .</p><p>The hosts made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius.</p><p>India, on the other hand, played the same XI.</p><p>The fifth and final T20 will be held at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Saturday (November 8).</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>