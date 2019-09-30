A revelation in rebellion yields Maharaj's riches

Hailing from a land famed for producing — and they continue to do so — some of the best fast bowlers in the world, Keshav Maharaj did the unthinkable when he was a 12-year-old kid. Having switched focus from batting to an aspiring fast bowler, Maharaj, annoyed with his coach, attempted left-arm spin.

“Actually I got irritated with the coach one day and I wanted to be that kid who will do something against the coach,” Maharaj tells DH in an exclusive chat following a practice session at the training facility of the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium on Monday. “I just bowled one ball and I never looked back ever since. I’d like to think maybe it’s God’s sign of twisting my fate and in terms of how I went with my cricket.”

As fate would have it, ‘rebellion’ Maharaj has now emerged as Proteas’ lead spinner in Tests. The 25-year-old spoke about leading Proteas’ slow bowling charge, the enormous challenge of playing India at home and how he’s looking forward to a good show that would resurrect his staggered limited-overs career. Excerpt…

How hard was it when you switched to spin from pace?

It’s obviously (not too) difficult as a youngster. You can get away a lot when you are younger. I was a batter through primary school and high school and then took up spin. I would have considered myself as a genuine all-rounder at that time. As I progressed up and up, spinning started coming along. There are a few people who gave me advice all along but I think it’s just hours of hard work behind close doors. It’s obviously made me the person that I am today.

Thirteen years later, you are the leading spinner for South Africa. Your thoughts and the challenge of playing in India?

I wouldn’t say lead spinner. Dane Piedt has played a handful of Test cricket. He was obviously the first choice before me. Unfortunately he got injured and I sort of got my opportunity. Yeah it’s a nice feeling. I know India is really a tough opposition, they know the conditions very well. They have world-class batsman, some ranked inside top-10 in the world. But I think it’s an exciting challenge. If you wanna be the best in the world, you have to play against the best in the world in their conditions. I like challenges. It’s probably the biggest test you are going to face as a spin bowler, bowling in conditions that suits spinners mostly. And you’ve got highly skilled batters from the Indian team. So it’s a good challenge. You only can judge yourself once you play against the best. Hopefully I can come on the good side of things.

You have a taste of bowling to the Indian batsmen. How difficult is to bowl to them, considering they are known to play spin well?

I haven’t played against them in India. Playing against them in South Africa is a little bit different. Conditions were more suited for fast bowling. I do think they play the spin really well because they smother the spin. Like I said, hopefully I am able to bowl in the right areas.

Have you spoken to anyone from the sub-continent? What homework have you done?

I’ve been bowling back home. Try to keep my plans more simple rather than complicating things. I just chatted with various people. The support staff we have over here and obviously some ex players in terms of overseas and global players who have played in India. If watch some like (R) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, apart from their variations, its just the consistency they bring in. Making the batsman really uncomfortable for long periods of time. I had a good chat with Rangana (Herath) when he was in South Africa in 2-3 years ago. He told me not to try and emulate oneself. He just told me to bowl simple lines, simple plans and use subtle variations. The main thing is to be consistent.

South Africa now have a stellar pace attack with Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi. So what’s your role, to be an attacking spinner or just keep one end tight while pacers do most of the job?

As a unit we try and identify when is the time for a bowler to strike. As a unit we work well together. Pace bowlers can bowl in any conditions. KG is there, of course Vernon is in the top 10. Lungi is someone you look forward to, he’s done well in India, he’s played IPL. He did do really well in the series against India back home. Hopefully, they can emulate such performances. Pick up a few scalps and bowl well as a unit.

You are a regular member in the Tests but have not been able to cement a place in the limited-overs side. Why?

We had Imran Tahir in the limited overs side. I had played a handful of games and I’m hoping now. Tahir has retired from one-day cricket and I am hoping now a few opportunities come. I think for me personally, if I have to get into white-ball cricket, it’ll be if I can contribute some runs lower down the order. There are a few guys who have put their hands up and have taken the opportunity, (Tabraiz) Shamsi been one of them. There is a process. I guess I have to work hard as nothing comes easy.

So are you focussing a lot more on your batting now?

There is always going to be an opportunity. Whenever I play cricket, I’m focusing on that aspect. If I do well, who knows a white ball opportunity may come. When I play cricket, I just want to do well. Batting is a mental thing for me, more than skill. So hopefully, I can get some runs and contribute towards victories.

Can you just take us through the 9/129 in an innings effort against Sri Lanka?

I was just fortunate. It sort of came out nicely. God was on my side and managed to get nine wickets that day. Disappointed we couldn’t win that game.