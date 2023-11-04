After triumph over Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gifts his shoes to fan

In a heartwarming gesture, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, gifted his shoes to a young fan after their remarkable victory against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Following the post-match ceremony, Rohit Sharma not only posed for selfies with several fans but gifted his shoes to a young admirer in the crowd.
India's victory over Sri Lanka, with a staggering margin of 302 runs, secured them a place in the knockout stages of the tournament, marking one of their most significant victories in the history of ODI World Cups.
Sharma's act of kindness towards the young fan added an extra layer of warmth to an already perfect day for India.
The Indian team delivered a dominant batting performance, amassing a formidable total of 357 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
Notable contributions came from Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88), and Shreyas Iyer (82), all achieving impressive half-centuries. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka emerged as the standout performer among the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming five crucial wickets.