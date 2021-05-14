Archer picks up 2 wickets on competitive cricket return

Archer picks up two wickets on return to competitive cricket

Archer, whose last appearance was the fifth T20I between India and England on March 20, was struggling with a freak hand injury

PTI
PTI, London,
  • May 14 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 18:13 ist
England speedster Jofra Archer. Credit: AFP File Photo

England speedster Jofra Archer made a successful return to cricket from an injury lay-off, scalping two wickets in his first competitive match in more than one and a half months.

Turning out for Sussex in a County Championship game against Kent on Thursday, Archer finished with figures of 2 for 29 from his 13 overs, which included the wickets of Zak Crawley and Kent skipper Bell Drummond, as the tourists were bundled out for 145.

"My fitness is fine. I thought I bowled okay. I played in the (Sussex) second team last week and it's good to get some confidence and I felt fine," a pleased Archer said.

Also Read | Jofra Archer undergoes hand surgery after freak fish tank accident

"I bowled in short spells for protection in case we had a long day but it was overcast, which helped a bit. There was a bit of management, but it all worked out."

Archer, whose last appearance was the fifth T20I between India and England on March 20, was struggling with a freak hand injury and later underwent a surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 26-year-pacer had sustained the injury at his home in January and the surgery was conducted while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

The injury woes forced Archer to pull out of the now-suspended IPL 2021.

The ongoing match is Archer's last chance to prove his fitness ahead of England's Test series against New Zealand, which starts on June 2 at Lord's.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jofra Archer
England
Cricket
sports

What's Brewing

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 