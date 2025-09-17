Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan aim for fearless cricket against Sri Lanka as both teams eye Super 4 spot

After their loss to Bangladesh, Afghanistan will need to get past a steady Sri Lanka to have a shot at making the super fours.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 08:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us