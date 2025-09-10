<p>Dubai: India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets, chasing down a paltry 58-run target in just 4.3 overs, in their opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls while his opening partner Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 20 and 7 respectively as India reached 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs in a completely lopsided match.</p>.<p>Earlier, India bowled the UAE out for a mere 57, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and Shivam Dube (3/4) wreaking havoc with the ball.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Malaysia's Anuar turns it around at the big stage .<p>Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also got one wicket each after the UAE were asked to bat first.</p>.<p>Opener Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 22 runs for UAE, who were asked to bat first.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: UAE: 57 all out in 13.1 overs (Alishan Sharafu 22; Shivam Dube 3/4, Kuldeep Yadav 4/7).</p>.<p>India: 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20 not out; Junaid Siddique 1/16). </p>