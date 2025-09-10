Menu
Asia Cup 2025: India crush UAE by nine wickets

Abhishek Sharma made 30 off 16 balls while his opening partner Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 20 and 7 respectively as India reached 60 for 1 in 4.3 overs in a completely lopsided match.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 17:14 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 17:14 IST
