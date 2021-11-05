Aus postpones Afghan test until situation 'clearer'

Australia postpones Afghanistan test until situation 'clearer'

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Nov 05 2021, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 09:56 ist
The Afghan board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday it had postponed the Afghanistan test in Hobart scheduled for November 27 until the situation in Afghanistan becomes "clearer".

CA in September threatened to scrap the test if the Taliban government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan," CA said in a statement.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer."

Also read: ISIS poses a growing threat to new Taliban government in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale but the strife-torn nation risks isolation following the country's Taliban takeover.

The Afghan board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket.

Afghanistan's status is set to be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government, which banned most girls' education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Cricket
sports
Australia
Cricket Australia

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

 