Australia to draw on big-occasion experience in semis, says Cummins

By contrast, South Africa have never progressed beyond the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup, stymied by a combination of bad luck and nerves.

"I think what helps us is we've got a lot of guys that have been in this situation before, that have won the one-day World Cup, T20 World Cup, various other tournaments in big moments," Cummins said ahead of Thursday's match at Eden Gardens.

"We feel lucky that we've been in these situations quite a bit, a lot of our players.

"Hard to speak on their behalf but I do know each World Cup it does seem to be the story that South Africa haven't quite achieved what they set out to do."

After defeats by hosts India and South Africa to start the tournament, Cummins was pleased with how his team have peaked at the right time.

"I think we've come a long way since the start of the tournament," the pace bowler said. "We got better as a team since then.