Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live: Threat of rain looms over Eden Gardens ahead of WC SF

The covers have been on at the Eden Gardens with the threat of rain looming but there's a positive update from the venue as they covers have now been taken off. We're still on schedule with the Toss coming up in 10 mins.
Remember there is a reserve day for the knockouts so even if rains do play spoilsport we should be assured of a result.
The covers have been on at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata with overcast skies looming overhead.
Image: REUTERS
South Africa are looking to end their semifinal curse but they have formidable opponents challenging them today as they take on the record five-time World Champions Australia.
The venue for today's clash is the iconic Eden Gardens, however, ominous clouds are looming over Kolkata threatening to play spoilsport.