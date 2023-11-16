JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live: Threat of rain looms over Eden Gardens ahead of WC SF

South Africa are looking to finally end their semifinal hoodoo as they take on record five-time champions Australia for a place in the Finals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Last Updated 16 November 2023, 07:56 IST

07:5116 Nov 2023

Weather Update: Covers have been taken off at the Eden Gardens!

The covers have been on at the Eden Gardens with the threat of rain looming but there's a positive update from the venue as they covers have now been taken off. We're still on schedule with the Toss coming up in 10 mins.

Remember there is a reserve day for the knockouts so even if rains do play spoilsport we should be assured of a result.

The covers have been on at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata with overcast skies looming overhead. 

Image: REUTERS

07:4516 Nov 2023

Hello and welcome to our live coverage!

South Africa are looking to end their semifinal curse but they have formidable opponents challenging them today as they take on the record five-time World Champions Australia.

The venue for today's clash is the iconic Eden Gardens, however, ominous clouds are looming over Kolkata threatening to play spoilsport.

(Published 16 November 2023, 07:45 IST)
Cricket World CupICC World Cup

