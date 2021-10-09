Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India in 2nd women's T20I

Australia opt to bowl in 2nd women's T20I against India

India were at 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs when heavens had opened up on Thursday

Gold Coast,
  Oct 09 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 16:21 ist
Australia's captain Meg Lanning (L) and India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R) for the Twenty20 women's World Cup in Australia. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's T20I here on Saturday.

Both the teams decided to play with the same XI after the first T20I was washed out.

Also read: First T20I between India, Australia Women abandoned due to rain

India were at 131 for 4 in 15.2 overs when heavens had opened up on Thursday.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

