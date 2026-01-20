<p>Windhoek: Australia's left-handed batter Will Malajczuk smashed the fastest century in the history of the ICC U19 World Cup, off just 51 balls, to steer Australia to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Japan here on Tuesday.</p><p>Chasing 202, the opener scored half of his team's runs with a stunning 102 from 55 balls to secure Australia's second win of their title defence and a place in the Super Sixes.</p><p>Having won the toss, Japan elected to bat and were led by the in-form Hugo Tani-Kelly, as he and Nihar Parmar added 58 for the second wicket before the latter was run out for 33.</p><p>Tani-Kelly, who made a century against Sri Lanka in his side's opener, batted through the rest of the innings for a knock of 79 not out from 135 balls.</p>.WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants by 61 runs in Vadodara.<p>Naden Cooray made inroads in the Japanese batting lineup to finish with three for 31 from 10 overs.</p><p>Japan made 201 for eight from their 50 overs, and Australia made a quick start in the chase as Malajczuk and Nitesh Samuel put on a 135-run partnership for the first wicket.</p><p>Malajczuk was the aggressor, making the fastest fifty in U19 World Cup history with a half-century in 23 balls, before breaking the record for the quickest ton, using only 51 balls to get to three figures.</p><p>He was eventually caught in the deep for 102, having hit 12 fours and five sixes, to leave his side needing 67 runs from 34.3 overs.</p><p>Samuel carried his bat, making 60 not out as Australia sealed victory with 20.5 overs to spare to leave Australia second in Group A, behind Sri Lanka on run rate.</p>