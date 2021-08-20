Australia's Nathan Ellis lands IPL deal ahead of T20 World Cup

Australian Cricket Team's 26-year-old Nathan Ellis has landed a deal to play in the Indian Premier League.

The second leg of the IPL is to be held next month after it was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a report by cricket.com.au, three teams were ready to sign with Ellis for the upcoming tournament before he settled on a deal with an unnamed team on Thursday night. His selection is pending approval from Cricket Australia.

Earlier on Thursday, he was also named as one of the reserve players of the Australia squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled for immediately after the IPL.

Nathan Ellis is supposed to be one of the few international players who is set to replace contractual players who refused to return for the second leg of the IPL.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are among the contracted Australian players who are not expected to return, Cricket.com.au reported.

IPL teams will finalise their squads over the next few days for the second half of the tournament.