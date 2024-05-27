Australia's Starc justifies price tag in warning shot before World Cup

Starc started the tournament as one of its least economical bowlers, generating headlines across the world that compared his $2.98 million price tag with his paucity of wickets.

It also led to a few light-hearted barbs from team mates.

None will be laughing at him now.

"There have been plenty of jokes. A lot has been made of the money," said the rangy left-armer.

"I am older and more experienced now, so that has helped with managing the expectations and leading the attack.

"It's been a lot of fun, it's been great to learn and see how these guys go about it but full credit to the whole players and staff, it's made my life pretty easy."