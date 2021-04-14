Babar Azam dethrones Virat Kohli as No.1 ODI batsman

Babar Azam becomes top-ranked ODI batsman, ends Virat Kohli's reign of over three years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 14:02 ist
Babar Azam. Credit: Reuters photo.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings. Babar became the fourth Pakistani batsman to become the top-ranked ODI batsman.

More to follow...

 

Babar Azam
Virat Kohli
ODI

