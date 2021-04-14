Babar Azam becomes top-ranked ODI batsman, ends Virat Kohli's reign of over three years

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest ICC men's ODI rankings. Babar became the fourth Pakistani batsman to become the top-ranked ODI batsman.
Babar Azam 🔝🔥
The Pakistan captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC men's ODI rankings 👑 pic.twitter.com/krxoKRDsSY
— ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021
More to follow...
