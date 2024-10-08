Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is

<p>New Delhi: Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals and the third and final match of the ongoing series against India will be his last game in the format.</p>.<p>The final match between India and Bangladesh will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday.</p>.<p>"Yes, I'm retiring from T20Is after the last game of this series. It was pre-decided," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against India here.</p>.<p>"It's the right time to move on from this format and concentrate on ODI," he added.</p>.<p>The 38-year-old, who made his debut in 2007, has played 50 Tests, 232 ODIs and 139 T20Is.</p>.<p>The former Bangladesh T20 captain had called time on his Test career in 2021.</p>