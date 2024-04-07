Barring Virat, batters struggling for form and confidence: RCB Head coach Andy Flower

Jaipur: Notwithstanding Virat Kohli's sparkling form, Royal Challenger Bengaluru batters are struggling for "form and confidence", said head coach Andy Flower following his team's fourth loss in five games this IPL season.

Kohli (113) hit a superb hundred at the top but RCB could only manage a below-par 183 for three, a target which was overhauled by Rajasthan Royals, riding on a 58-ball 100 not out from Jos Buttler.

"We're one from five and that's not a position any side wants to be. Yes, we do have some issues with our batting. We got Virat in superb form but other guys are struggling for form and confidence," Flower said during the post-match press conference on Saturday.

"We're trying everything we can to make them feel strong and confident. As you've seen in this competition, scores and aggression of teams are only going one way. So the guys need all the form and confidence to put the opposition under pressure. We haven't found that form yet."

Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes during his 72-ball unbeaten knock but apart from skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 from 33 balls; 2x4, 2x6), he did not get any support from the other batters.

"We do discuss strike rates and aggression, it's part of the understanding of the T20 game. The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure," Flower said.