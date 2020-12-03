BCCI AGM on Dec 24: On the agenda are 2 more IPL teams, 3 new selectors, choice for ICC representative

The BCCI will hold its Annual General Meeting on Dec. 24 to discuss the induction of two new IPL franchises, besides the appointment of India's International Cricket Council (ICC) representative and three new national selectors.

Also on the agenda is the election of a new vice-president. As per the norms, the BCCI has sent a 23-point agenda to all affiliated units 21 days prior to the holding of the AGM.

It is understood that the Adani Group and Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group (owners of the Rising Pune Supergiant) are interested in owning new teams with one franchise sure to based in Ahmedabad.

Another important point will be the BCCI's representative to the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. It is expected that secretary Jay Shah will be the BCCI representative in those global committees.

The appointment of three new selectors, along with a chairman of selectors, is also on the cards given that Cricket Committees and Standing Committees are part of the agenda.

"The selection committee is a part of cricket committees plus the technical committee also needs to be formed. They are all statutory sub committees," said a senior BCCI source.

The all-important umpires' sub-committee will also be formed and matters related to the National Cricket Academy will also come up for deliberation.

The agenda includes a discussion on India's Future Tours Programme for 2021, the preparations with regard to the organisation of next year's T20 World Cup (includes the ICC tax issue) and the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On the administrative front, one of the primary points on the agenda is the election of a new vice president, a position which has been left vacant after Mahim Verma's resignation.

It is expected that the choice will be unanimous. Also, two representatives from the governing body will get a seat on the IPL governing council.

Key topics on the agenda:

- Election of the Vice President

- Election of two representatives of the General Body for the IPL Governing Council

- Adoption of Annual Budget FY 20-21

- Adoption of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer

- Adoption of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 (Constitution) respectively

- Appointment of the Umpires Committee in Rule 27

- Appointment of representative/representatives for the ICC and/or similar committees

- Approval of two new teams for the IPL

- Discussion on the BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028

- To give updates on ICC matters

- To give updates on NCA matters

- To give updates on the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be held in India

- To give updates on India's FTP Programme