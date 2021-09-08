BCCI announces India's squad for T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup starts October 17 in the UAE and Oman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 21:29 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Wednesday included in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The 34-year-old Ashwin last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017.

Kishan and Chakaravarthy have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the IPL and the few opportunities they got with the Indian team.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. 

