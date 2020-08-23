BCCI did not treat MS Dhoni properly, says former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq

Former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq criticised the BCCI for MS Dhoni's unceremonious retirement without playing a farewell game.

The Pakistani cricketer who is known for his bowling technique ‘Doosra’, showered praises on MS Dhoni and his contribution to the Indian Cricket Team as a tribute to the former Indian captainm on his YouTube channel Saqlain Mushtaq Show on August 15.

“Great personality. Calm but very influential. Strong character, strong believer, legend. All these words can be used to describe him,” Mushtaq said while describing Dhoni.

Expressing his disappointment with how Dhoni left international cricket, Mushtaqh said, “I try not to say negative things but my heart says I should tell this that BCCI did not treat such a great player properly. He (MS Dhoni) shouldn’t have retired like this. And I believe his fans will agree that BCCI didn’t treat him properly.”

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 through a Instagram post. However, he will continue as the captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 next month in UAE.

“I’m sure his fans will regret that they did not get to see him (MS Dhoni) in his kit with his bat and gloves, taking off his cap for one last time.”

Recalling his own retirement from the game due to an injury, he said that every player wishes to exit the game with the same respect and good wishes with which they started.

He further expressed his wish to see how Dhoni’s career will progress within the cricketing milieu and bid him good fortune for his future endeavours.