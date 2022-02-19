Kohli gets break from bio-bubble before third T20I

BCCI gives Kohli break from bio-bubble before third T20I against West Indies, batter to skip Lanka T20Is

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 11:30 ist

The BCCI has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

As reported by PTI on Friday, Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

Also Read | Rahul remains 4th, Kohli static on 10th in T20 rankings; Iyer, Suryakumar, Pant rise in ODI chart

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all-format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day. 

