Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla defends Kanpur as Test centre amid criticism

Persistent rain has played havoc with the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park as two full days of play were washed out without a ball being bowled.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 13:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 13:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketIPLKanpurRajeev Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us