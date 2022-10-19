Been a while since we won World Cup, need to do a lot of things right to get there: Rohit Sharma

India last won a world cup 11 years ago and skipper Rohit Sharma knows his team will have to do a lot of things right to lift the coveted trophy in Australia.

Their last ICC trophy came back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy.

"If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game we will get the results that we are looking for. It has been a while since we won the World Cup. The motive and thought process is to win the World Cup but we know we need to do a lot of things right to get there. So one step at a time for us and focus on each team we are going to come against and not think about semis or finals," Rohit said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

The 2022 T20 World Cup is Rohit's first ICC event as captain. Virat Kohli had led India in the previous T20 World Cup 12 months ago.

"It is a big honour to captain the side. My first World Cup as captain so I am excited about it. It is great opportunity to come here and do something special.

"Every time you come for a World Cup it is a great feeling. We had a great camp (training) in Perth. We won two series at home recently but Australia will be a different challenge. Conditions will be challenging but there is a reason why we came here early."

India will play their opening game against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

"It is a big game to start with but we are going to keep relaxed and focus on what we need to do as individuals. That is going to be the key for us," he added.