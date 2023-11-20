Bettors feel the brunt after India lose to Australia in World Cup final

By Satviki Sanjay

Australia defeated India to win the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, yielding a windfall for bettors who had wagered against the host country’s unbeaten streak until the final.

In Australia, Sportsbet was offering 2.9 times the amount for an Australia win as of Friday, more than twice the payout for an India win at 1.4 times. Betfair, based in the UK, offered 3 times for Australia versus 1.49 for India. Sportsbet and Betfair didn’t reply to emails seeking comment; except for horse racing, sports betting is prohibited in most Indian states.