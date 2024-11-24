Home
BGT: Australia struggle to 12/3 at stumps on Day 3, India in complete control

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 10:11 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketBorder-Gavaskar TrophyCricket Australia

