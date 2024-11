Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Openers give solid start as India extend lead to 130 after Bumrah five-for

Building on the 46-run first-innings lead, Rahul (34 batting, 70 balls) again displayed good technique while Jaiswal (42 batting, 88 balls) also showed that he had learnt his lessons from the first innings during their unbroken opening stand of 84 runs.