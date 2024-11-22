Home
Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Bumrah leads India's spectacular bowling comeback after batting no-show

The match, which was billed as a battle between two out of form batting units, lived up to the prediction at least on the first day. As many as 17 wickets fell, which is the first time in seven decades for a Test match on Australian soil.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:54 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 10:54 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsBorder-Gavaskar TrophyIndia vs AustraliaJasprit Bumrah

