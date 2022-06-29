Bumrah to lead 5th Test against England

Bumrah to lead 5th Test against England as Rohit Sharma tests Covid positive

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2022, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 18:30 ist
Jasprit Bumrah. Credit: AP File Photo

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England after testing positive for Covid-19 for second time. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team.

More to follow...

Rohit Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah
India News
Sports News
Cricket
Test cricket
England

