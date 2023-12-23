Buttler says committed to learning from errors as England struggle

"It's important you learn and get better and try not to make the same mistakes. It's the same for my own game as a player, I want to just get better and better and I feel like I've still got higher levels to reach."

Following Thursday's T20 series defeat to West Indies, England coach Matthew Mott said the side had taken valuable lessons ahead of next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

Buttler echoed Mott's words, saying: "There's lots to look forward to next year with the World Cup and I thought we played some really good cricket for the majority of the series.

"We all wanted to win the series and it's hard to say when you've lost, but I think we've found out some good things. Obviously some players have stood up and done really well.

"We've had five games out here in the Caribbean and had a really good look at what conditions will be like for the World Cup only six months away. So yeah, it's been a good series."

England will play just one four-match series against Pakistan in May before defending their T20 World Cup title in the United States and West Indies in June.