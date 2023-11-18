ICC World Cup: Class of 2023 is much tougher and more rounded than Class of 2003

Kolkata: It was pretty obvious that Mitchell Starc, who was tasked with handling the post-match press conference following Australia’s semifinal win over South Africa here on Thursday, would be asked about the 2003 World Cup final where his predecessors steamrolled India. So after the usual semifinal related questions, an Indian scribe asked him what he remembers of that night in Johannesburg where Australia emerged champions for a third time.
Fast bowler Starc, who was 13 then and had just started playing the sport as a wicketkeeper for Northern Districts, smiled impishly before saying “Apart from Australia winning, I don't know what happened in that game.” When probed a little further, he ensured there won’t be anymore questions on the subject by saying “2003…Probably asleep. I can't remember what I did two weeks ago!” before flashing a smile again.
While a teenage Starc may have gone to bed as it would have been well past midnight in his hometown when Ricky Ponting hoisted the World Cup, many Indians who watched the final remember vividly how Sourav Ganguly and his men were left heartbroken. It still remains one of the most painful days for Indian cricket fans.
At the Wanderers, also known as the Bull Ring for it’s intimidating presence, the Indians, who were on a roll that World Cup with one spirited performance after another that raised hopes of a second title, were simply bullied by one of the most fiercest teams cricket has ever seen. Right from the first ball when Zaheer Khan delivered a no-ball and then went on to needlessly sledge Adam Gilchrist off the very next ball, everything just went awry for the Indians that fateful day.
In a bid to intimidate the Australians by giving lip service early in the contest, Zaheer ended up displaying India’s vulnerability of the big stage and Gilchrist, one of the most brutal openers, just preyed on the left-arm seamer, his opening partner Javagal Srinath and third pacer Ashish Nehra. The trio just collapsed under a bout of nerves, never to recover.
Gilchrist kick-started the rampage with a 48-ball 57 before skipper Ponting and the classy Damien Martyn forged an unbroken 234-run stand for the third wicket as Australia amassed an imposing 359/2. Ponting was in a mood that day, hammering eight sixes and four boundaries for a 121-ball 140. Martyn scored an 84-ball 88 as the fireworks from both ends left the Indians bruised and broken. The embers were then put out cooly when Glenn McGrath caught and bowled Sachin Tendulkar for 4 in the opening over itself.
Australia still have the wood over India having defeated them eight times in 13 ODI World Cup meetings, but the 2023 avatar of Men In Blue is much different as compared to the 2003 side. They definitely will walk into the Narendra Stadium Stadium on Sunday confident of scaling the summit unbeaten, a feat which Australia accomplished in South Africa.
With no disrespect to the Ganguly-led side, this team captained by Rohit Sharma is far more rounded and adept at handling high-pressure situations. It is neither overawed by the opposition nor overwhelmed by the occasion. Rohit and his predecessor Virat Kohli, both in rip-roaring form this World Cup, have played several high-profile games and cherish such battles. Batters like Shubman Gill, considered Kohli’s heir apparent, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are confident individuals who love a good fight.
On the bowling front too, India is more sorted than 2003. Jasprit Bumrah brings exceptional control, Siraj the youthful exuberance and senior colleague Mohammed Shami the nastiness associated with fast bowlers. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja is bowling some of his best while a resurrected Kuldeep Yadav has the potential to be the X factor. As a bowling package, they are amongst the best in the world.
Rohit and his men will be hoping not to commit the same mistakes of 2003, instead turn November 19 into April 2, 2011 when India last hosted and won the World Cup that sent the nation into delirium.