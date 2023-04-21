Conway, Jadeja guide CSK to 7-wicket win against SRH

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium.
Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score.
Also Read | IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator
Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.
Brief scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22).
Chennai Super Kings: 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35; Mayank Markande 2/23).
More to follow...
