Conway, Jadeja guide CSK to 7-wicket win against SRH

Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score.

Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21) and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22).

Chennai Super Kings: 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35; Mayank Markande 2/23).

