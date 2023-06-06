Cricket originated in Belgium, says Consul General of Belgium

The game of cricket actually originated in Belgium unlike the popular perception that it originated in England, Consul General of Belgium in Mumbai Frank Girkeens said.

The observations of Girkeens came when he called on Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Unlike popular perception that cricket originated in England, the game of cricket actually originated in Belgium and that Flemish weavers took it to England in the 16th century,” he said.

Girkeens said even though cricket originated in Belgium and the word itself has Flemish origin, the game is today more popular in India where it enjoys the status of a ‘religion'.

Mentioning that Mumbai and Antwerp are diamond manufacturing port cities, he said the two countries can increase their volume of trade significantly from the present level of 15.1 billion euros by enhancing their relations.

Welcoming the Consul General to Maharashtra, Governor Bais called for enhancing cooperation between the universities in Maharashtra and Belgium.