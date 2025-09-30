Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Cricket: Pakistan recall Shaheen, pick 38-year-old Asif Afridi & Faisal Akram for Tests against South Africa

Former skipper Babar Azam and senior wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan retain their places in the side, which will be trimmed ahead of the first Test.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 13:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 13:08 IST
CricketPakistan Cricket TeamShaheen AfridiBabar Azam

Follow us on :

Follow Us