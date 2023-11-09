Cricket WC: Can Lanka upset Kiwi applecart?

It's not that their campaign was looking promising from the beginning either but a little over the half-way mark, with four losses and two wins, situation became worse. The 302-run loss against India in their 7th game when the Lankans were bowled out for a paltry 55, while chasing a mammoth 358, pushed them into further misery. First it was the sacking of the country’s cricket board and later it was Angelo Mathews’ ‘time-out’ fiasco against Bangladesh that has left a bitter taste in the mouth.