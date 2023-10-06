Dravid doesn't rule out Gill for opener

Prolific batter Shubman Gill appears a non-starter for India's opening World Cup match against Australia after testing positive for dengue a few days ago, but head coach Rahul Dravid didn't completely rule out the opener.
"He's certainly feeling better today than he was yesterday so that's a positive," said Dravid on Gill's status here on Friday. "But the medical team is monitoring him on a day to day basis, so we'll see. We've got 36 hours to go. So we'll see how that goes and we'll see whatever decision they take. But yeah certainly, actually he's feeling a little better today than he was yesterday."
So he isn't technically ruled out yet?
"Yeah, I mean certainly the medical team haven't ruled him out as yet. But we'll keep monitoring him on a day to day basis. We've got 36 hours, so yeah we'll obviously wait to take a decision at the last minute if we possibly can. We'll see how he feels the day after tomorrow."
Gill has been one of the main players in India's Asia Cup triumph and the 2-1 series win over Australia, having scored 480 runs (three half-centuries and two centuries) at an average of 80 and a strike rate of nearly 100 in the twin assignments.
If fails to recover, Ishan Kishan will most probably get a look-in.