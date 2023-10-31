Cut from the old cloth

Gifted with disconcerting pace that belies his relatively short frame for a fast bowler, Shami has many arrows in his quiver, but his strength lies in knowing what can fetch him the desired result. Reams have been written about his perfect seam position, we have seen him swing the ball conventionally as well as reverse. Good or bad, Shami hasn’t been a big fan of modern variations -- slower ball, knuckle ball, wide yorker et al. He is a fast bowler in the traditional mould. This rigid approach has backfired sometimes but has worked often enough for him to stick to his methods.