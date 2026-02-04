<p>A young girl has attracted comments from international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cricket">cricketers </a>like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shimron Hetymer and even Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on her social media post. </p><p>Erika Burton, a 10-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=England%20">British</a> girl's batting video captioned, "Dad says he'll get tickets if I get an IPL player to comment" went viral on social media, attracting several top players, an IPL DJ and a cricket presenter in her comments section. West Indies Cricket said, "Dad get her tickets already."</p>.<p>The video, which shows the girl play a late cut and take off for a run, has garnered more than a lakh views on Instagram. </p><p>Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch, who has the record for representing the most IPL teams (9), was curious to know about what tickets the girl was talking about. "Tickets to what?" he commented with a laughing emoji. </p>.'Why is he not wearing any pants or a shirt': Justin Bieber's performance at Grammys goes viral.<p>Former South African allrounder Chris Morris, who last played with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021 for a whooping Rs 16.25 crore, commented "Played a few IPL’s…does that count?"</p><p>Further, Shimron Hetmyer replied with two clapping emojis, while former Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab player Harmeet Singh said, "Beautiful shot by the way."</p><p>England pacer Jofra Archer also took notice of the video and commented with two emojis. </p><p>KKR said, "Does it count if an IPL team comments?"</p><p>Cricket presenter and former Australia cricketer Ben Cutting's wife Erin Holland, too, reacted saying, "Hosted an IPL, married to a guy that won one - does that count?"</p><p>Meanwhile, another user, DJ Ravish said he has played music in the IPL and asked whether that would count. </p><p>It is unclear if Burton has gotten her tickets but the Lancashire CCC u13s player has been noticed by top players and teams, who have scouts across global women's leagues. Her social media account, which is managed by her parents, also has over 25,000 followers. </p>