DC win toss, elect to bowl against run-machine SRH in IPL

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side bringing in all-rounder Lalit Kumar in place of Sumit Kumar while South African quick Anrich Nortje came in place of Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a back spasm.