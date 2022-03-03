Definitely want to make Mohali Test special one for Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma

Rohit wants to make Mohali Test 'special' for Virat

'A long one since the time he made his debut and to now go and play his 100th game, it's been a long journey and a wonderful one,' Rohit said

IANS
IANS, Mohali,
  • Mar 03 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 15:34 ist
India's Virat Kohli (R) and India's captain Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP Photo

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday affirmed that the team wants to make first Test against Sri Lanka a memorable one for senior batter Virat Kohli. On Friday, Kohli will become the 12th Indian and 71st Test cricketer to achieve the landmark of featuring in hundred Tests.

"It's been an absolutely brilliant journey for him. A long one since the time he made his debut and to now go and play his 100th game, it's been a long journey and a wonderful one. He's done exceedingly well in this particular format, changed so many things in the way team is moving forward and all of that."

"It's been brilliant to watch that and it's one hell of a ride for him and will continue to be in years to come. We definitely want to make it special one for him; we all are prepared for that. Let's hope we have a good five days of cricket," said Sharma in the pre-match virtual press conference.

