Delhi Capitals’ IPL and WPL teams' cricket operations to be managed in rotation between owners

The GMR Group will handle the operations of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League for the next two years, while JSW Sports will handle the franchise’s team in the Women’s Premier League.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:29 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:29 IST
